Preparing for the annual North Dakota BBQ Championship in Fargo

This week on Prairie Plates, Rick Gion talks with Ashley Wait of Scheels Home & Hardware in Fargo about their upcoming North Dakota BBQ Championship on May 1-2.

Hosted annually in the Scheels Home & Hardware parking lot, 74 teams will compete this year from around the region, serving up ribs, pulled pork, baked beans, and desserts. Kids get to join the fun, too, in the kids’ grilling competition of sliders and steaks.

Admission is free for the event, with food available for purchase.