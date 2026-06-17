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Prairie Plates

Bruno's Coffee Company is Fargo's New Coffee Destination

Published June 17, 2026 at 12:46 PM CDT
Rick Gion
/
Prairie Public
Aaron Dudgeon | Lane Meyer | Pastry Chef Nancy Olson

This week on Prairie Plates, Rick Gion and Kirsten Stave visit Fargo's new Bruno's Coffee Company, located in the former Fargo Brewing building at University Drive and 7th Avenue North. They talk with owners Aaron Dudgeon and Lane Meyer, along with pastry chef Nancy Olson, about the new café, its on-site coffee roasting, and its expertly crafted house-made pastries. 

Listen to the interview above to learn more about the vision behind Fargo's new coffee destination.

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