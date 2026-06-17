© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dept. of Water Resources looking for alternative funding for water projects

Prairie Public | By Dave Thompson
Published June 17, 2026 at 9:08 AM CDT
North Dakota Department of Water Resources
swc.nd.gov
North Dakota Department of Water Resources

The director of North Dakota’s Department of Water Resources said his department is working on a more forward-looking budget for water projects, that could include bonding for certain large projects.

Reice Haase said right now, all of the funding for water projects comes from the oil extraction tax.

"What we found, modeling out what our revenues would be versus water needs, we'll have just over $3.9 billion of expected asks," Haase said." But the revenues will be about $1.7 billion short of that."

Haase said the Department is putting together a strategy to make up for that shortfall.

"It could include a combination of cost-share adjustments," Haase said. "It could include some bonding for some of our larger projects, like the Red River Water Supply Project, or the Mouse River enhanced flood protection."

Haase said the recommendations do include bonding for the Mouse River project.

"If you can expedite that, and get it taken care of, you'll have some cost savings," Haase said. "You'll have inflationary savings, and some synergies there, to construct the project."

Haase said the next step is to see if Governor Armstrong agrees, and puts it in his budget. Then it goes to the Legislature.
Tags
Local News water
Dave Thompson
Dave Thompson has been saying "good morning" to public radio listeners in North Dakota since 1981, and under his watch, Prairie Public’s radio service has won more than 150 awards for news reporting. You can contact Dave at dthompson@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Dave Thompson
Public media depends on you.
Your support keeps Prairie Public strong and independent, serving communities across our region with programs that educate, involve, and inspire.
Donate
Related Content