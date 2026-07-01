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Prairie Plates

New ownership and summer menu at The Toasted Frog in Fargo

Published July 1, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
1 of 2  — Toasted Frog Fargo Photo 1.jpg
Toasted Frog | Prairie Public
Rick Gion
2 of 2  — Toasted Frog Fargo Photo 2.jpg
Toasted Frog | Prairie Public
Rick Gion

This week on Prairie Plates, host Rick Gion visits with Ryan Langerud, owner, and Garrett Gjelsness, head chef of The Toasted Frog in downtown Fargo. They talk about how things are going under the restaurant's new ownership, what's new on the summer menu, cocktails, and, of course, their cheesy pickles.

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