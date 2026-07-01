New ownership and summer menu at The Toasted Frog in Fargo
1 of 2 — Toasted Frog Fargo Photo 1.jpg
Toasted Frog | Prairie Public
Rick Gion
2 of 2 — Toasted Frog Fargo Photo 2.jpg
Toasted Frog | Prairie Public
Rick Gion
This week on Prairie Plates, host Rick Gion visits with Ryan Langerud, owner, and Garrett Gjelsness, head chef of The Toasted Frog in downtown Fargo. They talk about how things are going under the restaurant's new ownership, what's new on the summer menu, cocktails, and, of course, their cheesy pickles.