Fargo's Red River Market kicks off a new season

This week on Prairie Plates, Rick Gion chats with Ashley Thornberg of Folkways to talk about the Red River Market, which returns this Saturday downtown Fargo. Ashley shares the community-building philosophy behind the farmer's market, highlights this season's local food vendors, and previews some exciting new additions.

The Red River Market is held every Saturday, July 11 through October 31, with an exception of the week of the Downtown Fargo Street Fair. That market will instead be on Sunday, July 19.