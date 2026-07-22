Coquette Patisserie opens in Fergus Falls

This week on Prairie Plates, host Rick Gion chats with Emily McCune, owner of Coquette Patisserie in downtown Fergus Falls.

Coquette is a new French pastry shop specializing in house-made croissants, éclairs, macarons, tarts, specialty coffees and French sodas. After a series of soft openings, the shop plans to host a grand opening on Saturday, August 1. The pastry shop — located at 211 W. Lincoln Ave. in downtown Fergus Falls, in the back of the Otto & Asher — is a hidden gem in a growing Minnesota Lakes Country food scene.

