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Prairie Plates

Coquette Patisserie opens in Fergus Falls

Published July 22, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
Coquette Patisserie | Prairie Public
Rick Gion
/
Prairie Public
Coquette Patisserie | Prairie Public

This week on Prairie Plates, host Rick Gion chats with Emily McCune, owner of Coquette Patisserie in downtown Fergus Falls. 

Coquette is a new French pastry shop specializing in house-made croissants, éclairs, macarons, tarts, specialty coffees and French sodas. After a series of soft openings, the shop plans to host a grand opening on Saturday, August 1. The pastry shop — located at 211 W. Lincoln Ave. in downtown Fergus Falls, in the back of the Otto & Asher — is a hidden gem in a growing Minnesota Lakes Country food scene.

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