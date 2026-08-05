Two restaurants to open in iconic Bismarck locations

This week on Prairie Plates, host Rick Gion visits with Michelle Kaufman from ND Hospitality Group about the organization's soon-to-open restaurants: The Landing Restaurant and Bar, which will move into the Heritage Landing on the Missouri River in Bismarck; and the McKenzie Steakhouse, Lounge, & Cellar, which will be located in the former Peacock Alley space on Main Avenue in downtown Bismarck. They talk about the remodeling of both spaces, menu creation, bar offerings, and when we can expect the restaurants to open.

They also discuss ND Hospitality Group's other Bismarck-Mandan restaurants, The Paddle Trap and Shakers on 3rd. Listen to the full conversation above.