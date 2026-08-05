© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Prairie Plates

Two restaurants to open in iconic Bismarck locations

Published August 5, 2026 at 12:11 PM CDT
Landing Building
The Landing Restaurant and Bar
Heritage Landing building on the Missouri River in Bismarck, North Dakota

This week on Prairie Plates, host Rick Gion visits with Michelle Kaufman from ND Hospitality Group about the organization's soon-to-open restaurants: The Landing Restaurant and Bar, which will move into the Heritage Landing on the Missouri River in Bismarck; and the McKenzie Steakhouse, Lounge, & Cellar, which will be located in the former Peacock Alley space on Main Avenue in downtown Bismarck. They talk about the remodeling of both spaces, menu creation, bar offerings, and when we can expect the restaurants to open.

They also discuss ND Hospitality Group's other Bismarck-Mandan restaurants, The Paddle Trap and Shakers on 3rd. Listen to the full conversation above.

Prairie Plates
Public media depends on you.
Your support keeps Prairie Public strong and independent, serving communities across our region with programs that educate, involve, and inspire.
Donate