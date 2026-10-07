Mount Everest Kitchen brings a taste of Nepal to south Fargo
This week on Prairie Plates, host Rick Gion visits with Diwash Shrestha of the recently opened Mount Everest Kitchen in south Fargo. The restaurant serves Indian and Nepali cuisine, with a motto that sums it up nicely: “A taste of Nepal, served with heart.” Listen above as Rick and Diwash discuss the restaurant's menu — including momos and tandoori chicken — the lunch buffet, and the warm spices that are especially comforting as the weather cools.