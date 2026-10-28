Solo’s Skyr brings Icelandic flavors to downtown Fargo

This week on Prairie Plates, host Rick Gion visits with Chris and Jen Nelson, owners of Solo's Skyr in downtown Fargo. Solo's is an Icelandic cafe featuring fresh soups, sandwiches, desserts, and skyr — a traditional Icelandic dairy product similar to greek yogurt. Solo's serves their house-made skyr in breakfast items, a sweet treat, and in a garlic sauce for their sandwiches. Listen above to learn more about skyr, Solo's menu, and their handmade plates and bowls.