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Prairie Plates

Solo’s Skyr brings Icelandic flavors to downtown Fargo

Published October 28, 2026 at 4:37 PM CDT
Solo’s Skyr | Prairie Public
Rick Gion
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Prairie Public
Solo’s Skyr | Prairie Public

This week on Prairie Plates, host Rick Gion visits with Chris and Jen Nelson, owners of Solo's Skyr in downtown Fargo. Solo's is an Icelandic cafe featuring fresh soups, sandwiches, desserts, and skyr — a traditional Icelandic dairy product similar to greek yogurt. Solo's serves their house-made skyr in breakfast items, a sweet treat, and in a garlic sauce for their sandwiches. Listen above to learn more about skyr, Solo's menu, and their handmade plates and bowls.

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