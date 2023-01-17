© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
North Dakota Legislative Review

Preview: North Dakota Legislative Review 2023

By Bill Thomas
Published January 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST
Prairie Public Director of Radio Bill Thomas and News Director Dave Thompson go over the guests for the upcoming season of North Dakota Legislative Review, which will be a 30-minute, weekly TV/Radio/Podcast program for the 2023 Session of the North Dakota Legislature.

They talk about the dynamics of a session, important bills and issues, and some of the bills that are there to make a point. North Dakota is one of many states in which one party has a supermajority, and that can lead to some conflict in the ruling party.

North Dakota Legislative Review premieres January 20, 2023, with guest David Hogue (R-Minot). Find it in your favorite podcast app.

You can also tune in weekly:

