Preview: North Dakota Legislative Review 2023
Prairie Public Director of Radio Bill Thomas and News Director Dave Thompson go over the guests for the upcoming season of North Dakota Legislative Review, which will be a 30-minute, weekly TV/Radio/Podcast program for the 2023 Session of the North Dakota Legislature.
They talk about the dynamics of a session, important bills and issues, and some of the bills that are there to make a point. North Dakota is one of many states in which one party has a supermajority, and that can lead to some conflict in the ruling party.
North Dakota Legislative Review premieres January 20, 2023, with guest David Hogue (R-Minot). Find it in your favorite podcast app.
You can also tune in weekly:
- Television — Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 6pm, and on our YouTube channel
- Radio — Saturdays at 6:30pm