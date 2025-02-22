Episode 29 | Kim Dower, Pug Johnson, Roger Harvey and Simon Flory, Diane Coll, James Cook

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 29 features poet Kim Dower, singer-songwriter Pug Johnson, musicians Roger Harvey and Simon Flory, musician Diane Coll, and multi-instrumentalist James Cook’s Captain’s Audio Project.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota. Podcast artwork design by DLT.