© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Great American Folk Show

Episode 29 | Kim Dower, Pug Johnson, Roger Harvey and Simon Flory, Diane Coll, James Cook

Published February 22, 2025 at 4:50 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Photo: Eric And Jackie Hylden

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 29 features poet Kim Dower, singer-songwriter Pug Johnson, musicians Roger Harvey and Simon Flory, musician Diane Coll, and multi-instrumentalist James Cook’s Captain’s Audio Project.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota. Podcast artwork design by DLT.

The Great American Folk Show
Stay Connected