Episode 46 | Nate Currin, Andrew Marczak, Patty Clayton, Samuel Aaron, and a tribute to Sons of the Pioneers

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 46 features songwriter Nate Currin, folk musician Andrew Marczak, poet and songwriter Patty Clayton, and musician Samuel Aaron. Plus, a tribute to the Sons of the Pioneers.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.