Episode 75 | Spencer Krug, Local Kin, Hannah Scott, Michael Antelope, and Rebels & Outlaws: Country Music's Best

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 75 features live sessions with singer-songwriter Spencer Krug, Americana trio Local Kin, folk singer Hannah Scott, and folk duo Michael Antelope. Plus, an interview with the cast of Medora, North Dakota’s newest musical production Rebels & Outlaws: Country Music’s Best.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.