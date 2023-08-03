© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Politics & Government

Live Coverage: President Trump to be arraigned in Washington, DC

Published August 3, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in a federal court in Washington, DC, today to be arraigned on charges related to his efforts to hold on to power after the 2020 presidential election. Trump faces four new felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States.

NPR News is presenting live special coverage starting at 3pm CT. Listen below, under NPR Special Coverage.

More coverage: Follow NPR's Live Blog.

