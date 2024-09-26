Prairie Preview: Four things to do in North Dakota this weekend
Giant Pumpkinfest
September 28
Main Street, Walhalla, ND
Hunt for the perfect pumpkin at Walhalla's 20th Annual Giant Pumpkinfest. While you’re at it, enjoy food, live music, a cornhole tournament, and more. There’s also a Little Miss Pumpkinfest pageant that will charm you with adorable contestants vying for the crown.
National Public Lands Day
September 28
Orchard Glen Park, Fargo, ND
Grab your gloves and boots and come dig in for a good cause. Saturday at Orchard Glen Park in Fargo, you could lend a hand for National Public Lands Day from 1-3pm. Join up with fellow volunteers to collect seeds and help rid the area of invasive plants, preserving our natural beauty.
National Good Neighbor Day Celebration
September 28
Dykshoorn Park, Mandan, ND
Being a good neighbor means connecting with those around us! Head on down to Dykshoorn Park on Saturday for a free celebration hosted by the Morton Mandan Public Library. While you’re listening to music and eating, spend time with the community and get to know someone new.
Norsk Høstfest
September 27-28
North Dakota State Fair Center, Minot, ND
This weekend, the nation's largest Scandinavian festival, the Norsk Høstfest, continues in Minot. Celebrate all things Scandinavian — lefse, lutefisk, Bunad costumes, and Viking battles.
Find more events or submit your own to our community calendar.