Prairie Preview: Four things to do in North Dakota this weekend

Welcome back to Prairie Preview, a new highlight of weekend events across our state and region. You'll hear these on the radio every Friday-Sunday, and can always find them listed here.

Giant Pumpkinfest

September 28

Main Street, Walhalla, ND

Hunt for the perfect pumpkin at Walhalla's 20th Annual Giant Pumpkinfest. While you’re at it, enjoy food, live music, a cornhole tournament, and more. There’s also a Little Miss Pumpkinfest pageant that will charm you with adorable contestants vying for the crown.

National Public Lands Day

September 28

Orchard Glen Park, Fargo, ND

Grab your gloves and boots and come dig in for a good cause. Saturday at Orchard Glen Park in Fargo, you could lend a hand for National Public Lands Day from 1-3pm. Join up with fellow volunteers to collect seeds and help rid the area of invasive plants, preserving our natural beauty.

National Good Neighbor Day Celebration

September 28

Dykshoorn Park, Mandan, ND

Being a good neighbor means connecting with those around us! Head on down to Dykshoorn Park on Saturday for a free celebration hosted by the Morton Mandan Public Library. While you’re listening to music and eating, spend time with the community and get to know someone new.

Norsk Høstfest

September 27-28

North Dakota State Fair Center, Minot, ND

This weekend, the nation's largest Scandinavian festival, the Norsk Høstfest, continues in Minot. Celebrate all things Scandinavian — lefse, lutefisk, Bunad costumes, and Viking battles.

