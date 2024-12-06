Prairie Preview: Four things to do in North Dakota this weekend

Pride of Dakota Showcase

December 6-7

Bismarck Event Center, Bismarck, ND

Tackle your Christmas list at the Pride of Dakota Showcase in Bismarck. As we all know, Christmas is right around the corner—so deck the halls with one-of-a-kind gifts, goodies, and jewelry all wrapped up in holiday cheer.

Dickens' Christmas Carol

December 5-15

Dakota Stage Playhouse, Bismarck, ND

The Dakota Stage Playhouse presents Dickens' Christmas Carol in Bismarck. Watch as the stuffy traveling troupe Styckes-Upon-Thump Repertory Company embarks on their fifteenth annual farewell tour and things quickly spiral into chaos, with roles switched at the last minute and backstage drama taking center stage. This production will be funny and full of holiday cheer.

Medora's 28th Annual Old Fashioned Cowboy Christmas

December 6-8

Old Town Hall Theater, Medora, ND

Let the holiday magic sweep you away with at the Old Fashioned Cowboy Christmas in Medora, featuring live music from The Waddington Brothers, western Christmas decor, and snow-capped buttes.

The Winter Wonderettes

December 6-20

Hjemkomst Center, Moorhead, MN

The Winter Wonderettes are back and they're ready to jingle all the way to your heart. Join the girls at Harper's Hardware Holiday Party as they save the day when Santa goes missing. With '60s-inspired holiday classics like "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Run, Rudolph, Run," the party is bound to be a hit!.

