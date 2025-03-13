Prairie Preview: Three things to do in North Dakota this weekend

Welcome back to Prairie Preview, a new highlight of weekend events across our state and region. You'll hear these on the radio every Friday-Sunday, and can always find them listed here.

50th Annual Home & Garden Show

March 14-15

North Dakota State Fair Center, Minot, ND

The 50th Annual Home & Garden Show is at the North Dakota State Fair Center in Minot. Whether you’re remodeling or designing your dream outdoor space, you might find everything you need while looking at their 100 exhibits.

Fiber Arts Education Day

March 14

North Dakota Heritage Center, Bismarck, ND

You can get your creative stitch at the North Dakota Heritage Center for Fiber Arts Education Day. You can watch live demonstrations on carding, spinning, dyeing, and more to celebrate National Quilting Day.

Letter Writing and Wax Sealing

March 15

West Fargo Public Library, West Fargo, ND

A letter lasts forever. Today at West Fargo Public Library's Letter Writing and Wax Sealing, you can write a letter to someone expressing how much you care in both words and effort.

—

