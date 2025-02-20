Prairie Preview: Three things to do in North Dakota this weekend

Welcome back to Prairie Preview, a highlight of weekend events across our state and region. You'll hear these on the radio every Friday-Sunday, and can always find them listed here.

Frosty Forks Fest

February 22

Downtown, Grand Forks, ND

Grab your hats and zip up your jackets for Frosty Forks Fest in Grand Forks. There will be a fat tire bike race, ice skating, and the Average Person Winter Olympics. Plus, there's live music from DJ Pretty Ricky.

Teen Takeover Exhibit Reception

February 22

North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum, Bismarck, ND

The "Teen Takeover" exhibit at the North Dakota State Museum is hosting an opening reception, featuring art and essays from North Dakota teens on "What North Dakota Means to Me."

24th Annual Make a Splash Event

February 22

West River Community Center, Dickinson, North Dakota

The weather is heating up, and Dickinson is making a splash. The Southwest Water Authority presents its 24th Annual Make a Splash event at the West River Community Center.

—

Find more events or submit your own to our community calendar.