Prairie Preview: Three things to do in North Dakota this weekend
Frosty Forks Fest
February 22
Downtown, Grand Forks, ND
Grab your hats and zip up your jackets for Frosty Forks Fest in Grand Forks. There will be a fat tire bike race, ice skating, and the Average Person Winter Olympics. Plus, there's live music from DJ Pretty Ricky.
Teen Takeover Exhibit Reception
February 22
North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum, Bismarck, ND
The "Teen Takeover" exhibit at the North Dakota State Museum is hosting an opening reception, featuring art and essays from North Dakota teens on "What North Dakota Means to Me."
24th Annual Make a Splash Event
February 22
West River Community Center, Dickinson, North Dakota
The weather is heating up, and Dickinson is making a splash. The Southwest Water Authority presents its 24th Annual Make a Splash event at the West River Community Center.
—
