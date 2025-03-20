Prairie Preview: Three things to do in North Dakota this weekend

Welcome back to Prairie Preview, a new highlight of weekend events across our state and region. You'll hear these on the radio every Friday-Sunday, and can always find them listed here.

ND Country Fest—Your Town Tour feat. Neal McCoy

March 22

Dickinson, ND

This weekend, Neal McCoy is headlining the ND Country Fest Your Town Tour, and you know what that means—nothing but country hits and good vibes. If that's your style, make sure to grab your hat, dust off your boots, and find a dancing partner.

Fargo-Moorhead St. Patricks Day Parade

March 22

Fargo, ND

The weather tried to rain (or snow) on the parade last week, but it is back in full green force this weekend. The Fargo-Moorhead St. Patricks Day Parade route is a little different this time, but the fun is still the same. You can enjoy the floats and music starting on Broadway, in downtown Fargo.

Minot Symphony Orchestra presents The King of Instruments

March 22

Minot, ND

Featuring classic film scores including The Doors, Flashdance, and Babe—the Minot Symphony Orchestra is presenting The King of Instruments this weekend. The beauty and surround sound of the organ accompanied by the symphony creates an experience of unforgettable emotion and musical brilliance.

—

Find more events or submit your own to our community calendar.