Prairie Preview: Three things to do in North Dakota this weekend

"Big Dill" Pickleball Tournament

March 8 and 9

West River Community Center, Dickinson, ND

Get your paddles ready—this weekend is going to be a big deal. Tomorrow, the West River Community Center in Dickinson is hosting the "Big Dill" Pickleball Tournament. Men and women play Saturday, followed by mixed divisions on Sunday. If you want to play, check-in starts at 7:30 a.m.

Prairie Public's PBS KIDS Writers Contest

March 8

Fargo Public Library and West Fargo Public Library, ND

Get out your crayons... It's time for Prairie Public's PBS KIDS Writers Contest! Saturday, kids in grades K-5 are invited to join us for two fun workshops to learn all about writing, illustrating, and crafting your own story. Submissions are due March 31!



Little Kids, Big World: St. Patrick's Day

March 8

North Dakota Heritage Center, Bismarck, ND

The North Dakota Heritage Center is hosting a St. Patrick's Day interactive learning session tomorrow. Kids K-5 can make their own luck by creating their own leprechaun-themed craft.

