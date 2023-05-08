May 14, 2022: Why? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life

Sunday, May 14, at 5pm:

A new episode of Why? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life

"Consolation, Solace, and Leadership" with guest Michael Ignatieff — Canadian author, academic and former politician who served as the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada and Leader of the Official Opposition from 2008 until 2011. Ignatieff's 2021 book, "On Consolation: Finding Solace in Dark Times" explores how great figures in history, literature, music, and art searched for solace while facing tragedies.