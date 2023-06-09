June 11, 2023: Why? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life

Sunday, June 11, at 5pm:

Hear a new episode of Why? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life: “The Case for Nonhuman Rights" with guest Jeff Sebo.

About Jeff Sebo

Jeff Sebo is an American philosopher. He is clinical associate professor of environmental studies, director of the animal studies MA program, and affiliated professor of bioethics, medical ethics, and philosophy at New York University.

In 2022, he published "Saving Animals, Saving Ourselves: Why Animals Matter for Pandemics, Climate Change, and other Catastrophes," where he argues that humans have a moral responsibility to include animals in global health and environmental policy.