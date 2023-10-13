David Swenson of Makoche Records on the American Buffalo Soundtrack

Maybe you've heard of the PBS block buster from Ken Burns and the team, American Buffalo. It is 4 hours -- 2 hours each segment -- and will be available at PBS.org and wil be aired on Prairie Public's main channel, more than once. An important part of this special is the music, and the soundtrack album was produced and published by Makoche Recording Company in Bismarck. Here is a discussion with David Swenson of Makoche about the music, with examples, of course.