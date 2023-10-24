October 29, 2023: BIG READ event featuring Tommy Orange, author of "There There"

Sunday, October 29, at 5pm:

Tune in to hear a live recording of author Tommy Orange's visit to Bismarck in April 2023, as part of the National Endowment for the Arts BIG READ Initiative, presented by Humanities North Dakota.

Finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize and recipient of the 2019 PEN/Hemingway Award, Orange’s book "There There" follows characters from Native communities as they travel to the Big Oakland Powwow, all connected to one another in ways they may not yet realize.