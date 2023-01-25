Dakota Diners: Café Robert

Inside the SCHEELS Home & Hardware store in south Fargo — between the grills, tools, clothing, furniture, paints, and more — sits Café Robert, a very unassuming, yet very popular eating destination.

The staff at Café Robert prepare homemade scotcheroos, cookies, lemon bars, toffee bars, and more. They welcome regular groups of diners, many of whom they know by name. They consider their trademark homemade soups to be "the hottest in Fargo."

Tom Brosseau spoke with Vicki and Mary, two team members at Café Robert. Listen to their conversation above.