The Great American Folk Show

Dakota Diners: Café Robert

Published January 25, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST
Cafe Robert Staff hold up a pan of scotcherooos in Fargo Scheel's Home & Hardware Cafe
Tom Brosseau
/
Prairie Public
Café Robert staff hold up a pan of homemade scotcheroos inside Scheel's Home & Hardware in Fargo

Inside the SCHEELS Home & Hardware store in south Fargo — between the grills, tools, clothing, furniture, paints, and more — sits Café Robert, a very unassuming, yet very popular eating destination.

The staff at Café Robert prepare homemade scotcheroos, cookies, lemon bars, toffee bars, and more. They welcome regular groups of diners, many of whom they know by name. They consider their trademark homemade soups to be "the hottest in Fargo."

Tom Brosseau spoke with Vicki and Mary, two team members at Café Robert. Listen to their conversation above.

The Great American Folk Show Dakota Diners
