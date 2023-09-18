Dakota Diners: Tacos Garcia

Tacos Garcia is a new restaurant in Killdeer, North Dakota, run by Eddy Garcia and his family. The menu features gorditas, flautas, burritos, sopes, and (of course) tacos — all made from scratch.

Tom Brosseau visited the restaurant to enjoy a chorizo breakfast burrito, then sat down with Eddy's daughter, Leslie, who manages the restaurant. Listen above.

—

This segment is from The Great American Folk Show, Episode 87. New episodes air Saturdays at 5pm on Prairie Public.