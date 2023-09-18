Dakota Diners: Tacos Garcia

© 2023
Published September 18, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT
Tom Brosseau
The Great American Folk Show

Tacos Garcia is a new restaurant in Killdeer, North Dakota, run by Eddy Garcia and his family. The menu features gorditas, flautas, burritos, sopes, and (of course) tacos — all made from scratch.

Tom Brosseau visited the restaurant to enjoy a chorizo breakfast burrito, then sat down with Eddy's daughter, Leslie, who manages the restaurant. Listen above.

This segment is from The Great American Folk Show, Episode 87. New episodes air Saturdays at 5pm on Prairie Public.

The Great American Folk Show Dakota Diners
