The Great American Folk Show: Episode 67

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 67 features songwriter Margo Cilker, Minneapolis hip hop artist Nur-D, luthier Steven Den Toom, and a live session with Caitlin Gowdey of Rainbow Girls. Plus, an interview with Bob Rice of Pow Wow Grounds about his Minneapolis coffee shop, and about harvesting wild rice.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, announced by Joe Wiegand, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

