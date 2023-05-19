© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
The Great American Folk Show

Dakota Diners: Namaste Chai

Published May 19, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT
Namaste Chai

Namaste Chai is a food truck in Fargo that locals adore. People look online to see where the truck is parked each day, and shortly after, they’re waiting in line for their delicious cup of traditional chai — or one of the special flavors, like Matcha Sunrise or Peachie-Keen.

Rani Kaur and her father (dubbed “Papa Chai”) are the winning duo behind Namaste Chai. Listen above as Tom Brosseau visits the chai truck to learn about their drinks.

This segment is from The Great American Folk Show: Episode 76. Find new episodes every Saturday at 5pm.

The Great American Folk Show Dakota Diners
