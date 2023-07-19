Oscar-winning composer Volker Bertelmann on his upcoming album, Philanthropy

German composer and pianist Volker Bertelmann (also known as Hauschka) joined Tom Brosseau on The Great American Folk Show to talk about his upcoming album, Philanthropy, to be released in October 2023.

Bertelmann, who received an Academy Award this year for the original score he composed for All Quiet on the Western Front, said he wants to dedicate his new album to the behavior that we share with one another.

"It's not only about creating a comfortable life for yourself, it's also about helping others to have a comfortable life," he said. "I had the feeling in the village where I grew up in Germany. It was always a purpose that I really appreciated as a community."

Listen above to hear two of Bertelmann's compositions, along with his description of the upcoming album, and reflection on his Oscar win.

This segment is from The Great American Folk Show, Episode 82. New episodes air Saturdays at 5pm on Prairie Public.