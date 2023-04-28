Musician Kinky Friedman talks songwriting, heartbreak, and more

Kinky Friedman is a singer, poet, humorist, and novelist. And beyond his recognizable goatee, black cowboy hat, and cigars, many view him as a man of mystery.

Born Richard Friedman in 1944, he was given the name "Kinky" by a friend — on account of his unruly, curly hair. He grew up in Texas, and began writing songs at an early age. He would later join the Peace Corps. When he started doing music full-time, he would become the first Jewish person to play the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

To quote the liner notes for a tribute album to Kinky Friedman titled Pearls in the Snow (The Songs of Kinky Friedman):

"He wears his Jewishness like a backstage pass. He wears his cowboy clothes in a robe of sarcasm. He waves the Texas flag, convinced it is the Lone Star of David. Kinky writes from the bottom of his heart, or the heart of his bottom. He is a dreamer who never sleeps. He dares you to like him, and pouts if you don't."

Tom Brosseau unraveled the mystery of Kinky Friedman as they spoke about songwriting, heartbreak, and more. Listen to their conversation above.

