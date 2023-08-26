The Great American Folk Show: Episode 85

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 85 features musicians Sierra Swan, Jack Browning, A Town Called Home, and Two Crows for Comfort. Plus, a carriage ride with Elgin, North Dakota horse trainer Tracy Hsu.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, announced by Joe Wiegand, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

