Arts & Culture
The Great American Folk Show

The Great American Folk Show: Episode 103

Published March 9, 2024 at 4:50 PM CST
Photo: Eric And Jackie Hylden

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 103 features Irish singer-songwriter Oisin Leech of The Lost Brothers, poet Bridgette Bianca, experimental musician and composer Claire Rousay, and country musician Esther Rose. Plus, a visit with sisters Susan Lundberg and Stephanie Delmore of Bismarck’s Sleepy Hollow Theatre.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

