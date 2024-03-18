The Great American Folk Show: Episode 104

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 104 features ‘eclectic Celtic’ musician Loreena McKennitt, South Dakota musician Isanti, singer-songwriter Andrea von Kampen, and arts educator Julie Wolfson. Plus, author Michael Patrick F. Smith reads his New York Times Op-Ed, Toby Keith Was an Enigma Wrapped in a Riddle Wrapped in the Flag.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

