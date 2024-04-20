The Great American Folk Show: Episode 107

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 107 features alt-rock group The Dandy Warhols, singer-songwriter Sam Morrow, LA musician Vera Sola, Duluth folk music from Ross Thorn, and a tribute to The Byrds from Christian Parker.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

