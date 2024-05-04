The Great American Folk Show: Episode 108

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 108 features North Dakota-born singer Ana Egge, psych rock trio Pacific Sunsets, folk trio Jems, and Cajun artist Ann Savoy.

Plus an interview with UND Associate Director of Choral Activities, Melanie Popejoy, on the North Dakota song, “Winter Skies.”

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

