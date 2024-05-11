The Great American Folk Show: Episode 109

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 109 features Minneapolis singer-songwriter Eli Gardiner, singer Ellorie McKnight, English musician Tom Williams, and a live session with trio Manitou Strings at Cliff House.

Plus, a visit to the historic opera house in Maddock, North Dakota.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

