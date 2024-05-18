The Great American Folk Show: Episode 110

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 110 features Minnesota singer-songwriter The Weeping Covenant, Colorado duo Mollie O’Brien and Rich Moore, Irish musician Sarah Buckley, and new music from Kim Richey.

Plus, producer and audio engineer James Saez talks about the new, unreleased Nat King Cole album, “Live at the Blue Note.”

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

