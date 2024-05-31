The Great American Folk Show: Episode 111

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 111 features Jenny Owen Youngs, a hit co-writer, acclaimed singer-songwriter and wildly popular Buffy the Vampire Slayer podcaster, Lyle Lovett's award-winning fiddler Luke Bulla, folk band il gato and musician Mol Sullivan. Plus, Plains Folk essayist Tom Isern traces the origins of Great Plains ballad, "Little Sod Shanty on the Claim."

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.