The Great American Folk Show: Episode 113

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 113 features North Dakota group Bill Falcon & The Good Medicine Band, multi-genre musician Piney Gir, Minnesota duo Maygen & The Birdwatcher, folk duo The Baker’s Basement, and Swedish singer-songwriter Anders Jörnesten.

Plus, we remember the late Kinky Friedman, and revisit our conversation with him from last year.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

Connect with the show: Instagram | Facebook

