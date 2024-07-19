© 2024
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Arts & Culture
The Great American Folk Show

Former opera house in Ray, North Dakota, preserves the town's history

Published July 19, 2024 at 3:37 PM CDT
On the right, a photo of a historic two-story white building on a rural street, with the words Ray Opera House on top. On the left, a woman sits in a chair holding a pair of shoes.
Andrew Filer / Licensed by CC BY-SA 2.0 (Right); Tom Brosseau / Prairie Public (Left)
Ray Opera House in Ray, North Dakota (Right); Charlotte Hoddenfield, former caretaker of the Ray Opera House (Left)

Opera houses are scattered across the state of North Dakota. The fact that there are any at all might be surprising. In some cases, the opera houses haven't been maintained, so they end up abandoned, condemned, or demolished.

In other cases, they’ve been taken care of and are still in use today — often taking on new life as apartments or businesses, or in the case of the Ray Opera House, a museum that preserves the area's history.

In this segment from The Great American Folk Show, host Tom Brosseau takes you to Ray, a small town northeast of Williston, North Dakota, to speak with with former Opera House caretaker Charlotte Hoddenfield. She’s about to celebrate a milestone birthday, and as you’ll hear, she’s also the caretaker of the town’s memories.

Listen to their conversation above.

The Great American Folk Show Tom Brosseau
