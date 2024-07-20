The Great American Folk Show: Episode 115

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 115 features The Wagoneers frontman Monte Warden, musician Pi Jacobs, singer-songwriter Jack McKeon, and Minot musician Heather Rae. Plus, we learn about the Ray Opera House in Ray, North Dakota, as Tom interviews one of the opera house’s caretakers, Charlotte Hodenfield.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

