The Great American Folk Show: Episode 118

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 118 features French singer-songwriter Annika Jayne, singer and storyteller Doug Wintch, musician Jonny Polonsky, and “Queen of the West” Emily Walter performs two North Dakota songs. Plus, a live set from The Western Flyers at the Harold Schafer Heritage Center in Medora, North Dakota.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

Connect with the show: Instagram | Facebook