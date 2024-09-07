The Great American Folk Show: Episode 119

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 119 features Juno Award-winning musician Donovan Woods, acoustic duo Bridges Home, country singer-songwriter Bob Sumner, violinist Tamara Bertram, and Minnesota singer Pamela McNeil.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

