The Great American Folk Show: Episode 121

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 121 features Americana musician Jade Jackson, literary songwriter Anna May, country singer Mindy Smith, and Tom Brosseau shares a new song, “The Great Hot Air Balloon Rally.”

Plus, Tom talks to Steve Weil, CEO of Rockmount Ranch Wear in Denver, whose shop has provided Western wear for Barbie (2023), Saturday Night Live, The Black Keys, Sam Smith, and more.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

