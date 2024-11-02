The Great American Folk Show: Episode 124

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 124 features songwriter Cody Gentry, musician Jesse Terry, up-and-coming ragtime player Jack Barksdale, and country music from Brad Tursi.

Plus, California songwriter Petracovich shares a monologue and new music inspired by her grief of losing a child.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.