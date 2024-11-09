The Great American Folk Show: Episode 125

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 125 features Tejano/country musician Tish Hinojosa, banjo duo Willow Osborne and Jessie Blue Eads, UK musician Hattie Whitehead, and North Dakota poet Emma Katka. Plus, Tom talks with retired Prairie Public radio director, Bill Thomas, who shares a folk song.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.