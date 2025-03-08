The Great American Folk Show: Episode 135

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 135 features an interview and performance from Loudon Wainwright III, songs from folk artist Hal Cannon, Michigan singer-songwriter Jane O’Neill, and New Orleans jazz musician Sarah Quintana.

Plus, we celebrate veteran middle school English teacher Pete Lund of Sacred Heart in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, who brings music into the classroom to help educate and entertain. Pete talks about his 30-year career and shares a couple folk songs.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.