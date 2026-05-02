The Great American Folk Show: Episode 171

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 171 features cowboy poet Andy Hedges, folk trio Tanasi, folk singer Crys Matthews, and pianist Tamara Barschak.

Plus, we celebrate The Great American Folk Show's 6th anniversary by highlighting some favorite past segments, including a remembrance of JFK visiting UND, and a feature on the Minot Curling Club.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.