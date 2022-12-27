Gender-based pricing, known as the pink tax, will be banned in California on Jan. 1

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. If you've noticed that women's shampoo costs more than men's or that pink razors cost more than black ones, you're not alone. That discriminatory practice is known as the pink tax. It's about to be banned in California starting January 1. And according to the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, repealing it could save women $1,300 a year for the same products men buy. Now, about that pay gap.

