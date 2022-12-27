Packing up Christmas decorations can be as big a job as setting up

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. It's getting to that time of year when we start thinking about packing up our Christmas decorations. Well, one Rhode Island man has a bigger job than most on his hands. Eighty-year-old Geno Milano's nativity scene has over 400 pieces. The collection's been growing since he began putting it together in 1975. Milano says it's a tradition passed down from his father. And if you're anywhere near Providence, R.I., the scene is on display until January 6. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.